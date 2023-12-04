Packers fan’s sign about QB Jordan Love pokes fun at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

Big cheer: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during Sunday night's NFL game at Lambeau Field. However, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers fans do more than enjoy the Lambeau Leap. One enterprising Green Bay fan poked fun at the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while touting the abilities of Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

>> Read more trending news

Swift was in attendance for Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and host Green Bay, a tense contest won 27-19 by the Packers.

The fan displayed a sign that read, “It’s A Love Story #10,” Sports Illustrated reported. It is a reference to one of Swift’s hit songs, “Love Story,” while “10″ touts the uniform number of the Packers’ young quarterback.

Swift had been absent from Kelce’s games while wrapping up the international leg of her Eras Tour, but she was present at the Frozen Tundra -- and Packers fans were ready.

Love finished the game with three touchdown passes, completing 25 of 26 throws for 267 yards.

Broncos play Taylor Swift’s music in stadium after upsetting Chiefs

It is not the first time this season that an opposing team has needled Swift and Kelce. After the Chiefs lost at Denver to the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, her song “Shake it Off” blared throughout the stadium.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:
On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!