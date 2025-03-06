Pamela Bach, ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, dies

FILE PHOTO: Pamela Bach attends the Marina Rinaldi By Fausto Puglisi Capsule Collection Launch at Marina Rinaldi on September 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. She died on March 5 at the age of 62. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Max Mara)

The ex-wife of “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff has died.

Pamela Bach was 62 years old.

The Los Angeles medical examiner’s office said she died on Wednesday, but the cause of death is under investigation, The Associated Press reported.

TMZ reported that her family hadn’t had contact with her, so they went to her home, where they found her and called paramedics.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. TMZ said she died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Bach and Hasselhoff met while filming “Knight Rider” and were married in December 1989.

She also appeared on “The Young and the Restless” and “Baywatch.” One of her first acting roles was in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Rumble Fish.”

Bach and Hasselhoff had two daughters together, Taylor and Hayley, but broke up when he filed for divorce in January 2006.

Bach, who also went by Pamela Hasselhoff, accused him of domestic violence and at one point he lost visitation for about two weeks when a video of him drunkenly eating a hamburger went viral. David Hasselhoff said one of their daughters recorded it, but he denied being abusive, the AP reported.

David Hasselhoff released a statement to TMZ which read, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Bach leaves behind her two daughters and a granddaughter, People magazine reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

