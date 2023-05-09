‘Pathetic act’: 2-year-old killed in San Antonio drive-by shooting

2-year-old dies: San Antonio police said a 2-year-old girl died after she was struck by gunfire on Monday. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO — A 2-year-old Texas girl was fatally shot on Monday in what San Antonio police are calling a drive-by shooting.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in a northern neighborhood of the city, WOAI-TV reported. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the television station.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said during a news conference that detectives had a lead on a suspect but declined to give more details, KSAT-TV reported. He added there were five other children in the house at the time of the shooting between the ages of 2 years old and six years old.

None of the other children were injured, McManus said.

“The person who did this -- this is a pathetic act, where no consideration was taken about who might be hurt as a result of this shooting,” McManus told reporters. “Absolutely pathetic.”

According to KSAT, Monday’s shooting was the fourth gun-related incident involving young children over the past three weeks.

A 6-month-old baby was injured by shapnel in a road rage shooting on April 17. The next day, an 8-month-old baby died when shot as their parents fought over a fun during an argument, according to the television station.

A 2-year-old child who may have been playing with a handgun was grazed by a bullet on Saturday, according to KSAT.

On Monday, McManus told reporters that the residence was not “a problem house” and called the shooting a “single incident.”

“This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn’t care who was going to be hurt inside that house, who could have been hurt inside that house,” McManus said. “A 2-year-old baby who happened to be standing in front of the door was struck down.”