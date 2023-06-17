Pennsylvania state trooper killed, another injured in shooting; suspect dead

Troopers shot: One trooper was killed and another was injured when a gunman opened fire in Pennsylvania. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was fatally shot and another was injured in two incidents on Saturday involving the same shooter, authorities said.

The suspected shooter was fatally shot during the second incident, WHTM-TV reported.

According to state police, a trooper encountered an armed person at about 12:45 p.m. EDT in the area near the State Police Lewistown barracks in Mifflintown, WPMT-TV reported. The trooper was wounded and taken to an area hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, according to the television station.

He is in stable but critical condition, Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a tweet.

At about 3 p.m. EDT, officials said the shooter was located in Walker Township, WHP-TV reported.

According to state police, troopers exchanged gunfire with the subject, the television station reported. One trooper and the suspect were fatally shot.

The names of the troopers and the suspect will be released at a later date, authorities said.

David Kennedy, president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, praised the two troopers in a statement, according to WHP.

“Pennsylvania has lost one hero while another fights for his life,” Kennedy said. “The bravery of these Troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever.”

It is unclear what led to the first shooting, authorities said.