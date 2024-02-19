People’s Choice Awards: Here is the list of winners

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “Barbie” scored big at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday,
The 49th annual show, held this year at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, recognizes the best in film, television, music and pop culture, according to People.
The awards were voted on by the public, with balloting taking place online one week in January, according to “Today.”
“Barbie” took honors for best film, best female star (Margot Robbie), best male star (Ryan Gosling) and movie performance of the year (America Ferrera).
Adam Sandler was awarded the People’s Icon Award and joked during his acceptance speech that he originally thought he had won People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive award.
“So I wrote a speech for that and I don’t have one prepared for the icon thing, but I’m going to do the speech I wrote,” Sandler said. “Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Adam Sandler and I am the Sexiest Man Alive. Can I get a ‘Hell yeah’?”
Here is the list of nominations. Winners are in bold.
MOVIES
Movie of the Year
Barbie - WINNER
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Action Movie of the Year
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Comedy Movie of the Year
Barbie
80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
Drama Movie of the Year
Oppenheimer
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
Scream VI
The Color Purple
Male Movie Star of the Year
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Female Movie Star of the Year
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Action Movie Star of the Year
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Comedy Movie Star of the Year
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Drama Movie Star of the Year
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Movie Performance of the Year
America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
TELEVISION
Show of the Year
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
Comedy Show of the Year
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
And Just Like That...
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Young Sheldon
Drama Show of the Year
The Last of Us
Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Succession
The Morning Show
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year
Loki
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
Secret Invasion
The Mandalorian
The Witcher
Reality Show of the Year
The Kardashians
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore
Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show of the Year
The Voice
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
Bingeworthy Show of the Year
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
Male TV Star of the Year
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Female TV Star of the Year
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Ali Wong, Beef
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
Comedy TV Star of the Year
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Ali Wong, Beef
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Drama TV Star of the Year
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
TV Performance of the Year
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Steven Yuen, Beef
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Reality TV Star of the Year
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Competition Contestant of the Year
Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Star
Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Iam Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
Daytime Talk Show of the Year
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Mark
Sherri
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The View
Today
Nighttime Talk Show of the Year
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Hart to Heart
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week
Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens
Live with Andy Cohen
Host of the Year
Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent
MUSIC
Male Artist of the Year
Jung Kook
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Male Country Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Female Country Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
Male Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
Female Latin Artist of the Year
Shakira
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Young Miko
Pop Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Post Malone
Travis Scott
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
New Artist of the Year
Ice Spice
Coi Leray
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
Pink
Pantheress
Stephen Sanchez
Group/Duo of the Year
Stray Kids
Dan + Shay
Fuerza
Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Song of the Year
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
”Fast Car,” Luke Combs
”Flowers,” Miley Cyrus”
Fukumean,” Gunna
”greedy,” Tate McRae
”Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
”Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
Album of the Year
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All the Dogs, Drake
Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Collaboration Song of the Year
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
”Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma
”First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J. Cole
”I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
”Seven,” Jung Kook feat. Latto
”TQG,” Karol G, Shakira
”Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny
Concert Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
POP CULTURE
Social Celebrity of the Year
Taylor Swift
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Comedy Act of the Year
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Baby J, John Mulaney
Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
I’m an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Off the Record, Trevor Noah
Reality Check, Kevin Hart
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
Athlete of the Year
Travis Kelce
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
