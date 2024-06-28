Perkins restaurants to change name, update restaurants and menus

Perkins Restaurant makeovers FILE PHOTO: Perkins has announced they will update their restaurants and menus. (Wolterk/Getty Images)

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has officially changed its name and updated its menu as a nod to the chain’s “values” and “roots,” company officials announced.

Perkins will now be known as Perkins American Food Co. and will launch a major makeover at its nearly 300 restaurants.

“Perkins is an American-born brand where hospitality comes to life for the eclectic tastes of today’s adventurous diners. We are bringing the same soul, with a new attitude,” said Toni Ronayne, President of Perkins American Food Co. “Our rebrand is way more than a new logo and descriptor. This is a declaration of our values, our food and our roots, by showing how modern American hospitality comes to life. We’re always stepping forward and evolving, just like the communities we serve.”

Perkins began in 1958 as a pancake house, the company website says and has grown to nearly 300 diner-style restaurants in 32 states.

According to CNN, Perkins restaurants will be remodeled to include a new lighter green with a retro feel for its logo, modern subway tiles along the walls, brighter flooring, and revamped uniforms.

Menu changes include new hamburgers and updated ingredients, such as new seasoning on its French fries.

“We know that value is so critical right now and we’re very mindful of that,” Ronanye told CNN. “We want to be the leader of family dining and be able to reach guests that are looking for both value and premium options.”

Perkins’ sales have decreased about 5% every year since 2019, CNN reported.

The first redesigned Perkins store is scheduled to open in Orlando later this year.





