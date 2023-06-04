Virginia plane crash: Sonic boom in DC area caused by F-16s investigating restricted area

Jet fighters: File photo. F-16 jet fighters scrambling to investigate a plane crash in Virginia caused a sonic boom on Sunday in the D.C. area. (Drew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

WASHINGTON — A sonic boom heard in the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday was caused by F-16 fighter jets scrambling to investigate after a small plane entered restricted air space in the capital and later crashed in southwest Virginia, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash of a small plane in “mountainous terrain” in southwest Virginia, the Staunton News Leader reported. In a statement, the FAA said that a Cessna Citation jet crashed near Montebello, Virginia, at around 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, The Washington Post reported.

The jets took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to shadow the Cessna, according to the newspaper.

According to the FAA, the aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the News Leader reported. The aircraft was headed to MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, east of the New York City metropolitan area in Long Island. According to FlightAware, the aircraft circled back from the MacArthur Airport area and flew southwest over New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland before approaching restricted air space in the D.C. area.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said that the pilot of the Cessna was unresponsive to attempts at communication. According to WRC-TV, the Cessna flew directly over northwestern Washington and into Virginia. A senior government official told NBC News that the fighter jets were shadowing the Cessna.

The pilot was reportedly incapacitated, according to the television station. The Cessna Citation is registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc., a company located in Melbourne, Florida, The Associated Press reported. A woman who identified herself as Barbara Rumpel, who is listed as the president of the company, told the news organization that she had no comment.

Authorities at the scene in Virginia said they are “95% sure” that they found the crash site, the News Leader reported.

‘’There are bright burn spots, smaller fires, but an active fire going on,” a helicopter pilot radioed to authorities, according to the newspaper. “We’re not able to see pieces of aircraft through the trees, but we’re thinking this is gonna be your spot. It’s in the middle of nowhere, and it’s gonna be tough getting in there.”

The sonic boom was related to an incident involving a Cessna that crashed in the Shenandoah Valley, according to the newspaper. The loud noise at about 3:10 p.m. EDT startled residents in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia as the F-16s took off, breaking the sound barrier.

“We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud ‘boom’ this afternoon,” DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management tweeted.

According to the Virginia State Police, a search was being conducted in the Staunton area of the Blue Ridge Parkway, WSLS-TV reported.

Troopers were unable to fly in the area “due to fog and low clouds in the mountains,” the Virginia State Police said in a statement.

Rafael Olivieri, 62, told The New York Times that he was at his home in Annandale, Virginia, when he heard a “loud, very short sound” that shook his house. Olivieri said he ran outside and met up with several of his neighbors, who were also trying to figure out what happened.

“My first thing was looking to the sky,” Olivieri told the newspaper. “I was really worried.”

