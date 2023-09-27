Police: 2 facing charges in illegal dental operation

MILFORD, Mass. — A man and a woman are facing charges after an extensive investigation by multiple agencies regarding an illegal dental operation in Milford, Massachusetts.

The Milford Police Department said the Milford Detective Bureau, Milford Patrol Division and the Milford Board of Health worked together to investigate an illegal dental operation out of the Alternativa Convenience Store at No. 140 Main Street Suite 7.

Police said that the proprietor, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, had rented a room a the back of her store to Juan Hermida Munoz. Munoz reportedly provided dental services that included exams, tooth removal, anesthetics and cleaning, but he did not have a license to do so.

Munoz’s clientele reportedly came from the Spanish-speaking community in the area, WFXT reported.

On Sept. 18, the investigation led to the summoning of Munoz for practicing dentistry and medicine without a license, according to the news outlet. A summons possibly could lead to Munoz’s arrest if a probable cause is determined. Guaman-Castro was also summoned.

Police say Munoz has no certifications to practice medicine in the United States.

“This practice puts the lives of patients in danger by unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions in receiving medical treatments,” police say.

Munoz has been charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry. Guaman-Castro has been charged with conspiracy, police say.