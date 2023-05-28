Police: Crying baby found in apartment with two bodies in suspected murder-suicide

Crying baby found: Two people were found dead inside a house Saturday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida after a concerned family member called the police for a welfare check. (Port St. Lucie Police Department/Port St. Lucie Police Department)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a house Saturday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after a concerned family member called the police for a welfare check.

>> Read more trending news

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers were called out to the Peacock Run Apartments on NW East Torino Parkway Saturday just before noon for a welfare check by a family member, WPEC reported.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they realized that the house was locked but could hear a baby inside crying, police said in a news release. The officers took a look through the back sliding door and could see two deceased adults on the floor.

Officers then forced their way into the house through the front door. Police say they took the baby out of the crib. The baby was not harmed and is with a family member.

Investigations believe a man killed the woman and then took his own life, according to WPEC.

No information about what led up to the incident has been released.