Police find dead woman in refrigerator while searching apartment of man charged in deadly stabbing

CHICAGO — Officers searching an apartment of a man charged with killing another man on a rooftop in Chicago discovered a young woman’s body in a refrigerator in early July, authorities said.

Chicago Police Department officers made the discovery while searching the apartment of Brandon Sanders, 33. According to The Associated Press, officers reportedly found the body of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18.

Al-Sarraj’s body was found beaten and inside a refrigerator, the AP reported.

Sanders was arrested on June 29, WLS-TV reported. He was charged with murder, robbery, and burglary for fatally stabbing Rasim Katanic, 69. Katanic was a Bosnian War refugee.

Katanic was working on a rooftop in West Ridge as an HVAC contractor when Sanders reportedly got on the roof, the news outlet reported. Katanic was working on a cooler compressor on May 12, according to the AP. He was later found stabbed to death.

Katanic’s daughter, Aida Sutardio, told the Chicago Sun-Times that her father had retired a few years ago but continued to help longtime clients including the restaurant, Tahoora Sweets & Bakery, where he was found on the roof, according to the AP.

Sanders was previously arrested in Montana for allegedly forcing his wife into prostitution, according to the Sun-Times.

Sanders has not yet been charged in the death of Al-Sarraj, according to the AP.