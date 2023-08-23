Police: Man suspected of breaking into house, beating man asleep in recliner with bat

Accused: Chad Eberhard is suspected of breaking into a house and using a bat to beat a man who was asleep in a recliner. (Bay County Sheriff's Office/Bay County Sheriff's Office)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a man who is suspected of breaking into a house in Fountain, Florida, last week and attacking a man who was asleep inside.

In a news release, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Chad Eberhard, 25, was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to Ross Road in Fountain around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 for a home invasion robbery. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a man who lived at the house, who was injured after he was hit in the face with a metal bat.

The man reportedly told deputies that he was almost asleep in his recliner when a man came into his house and hit him multiple times with a bat, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said that the man took the victim’s wallet, keys, a bike and a phone before fleeing the area, according to the Miami Herald.

The man who was later identified as Eberhard, was arrested just after 8 a.m. during a traffic stop, the newspaper reported.

The victim’s wallet, keys and bike were reportedly found with Eberhard, the Herald reported. However, the cash inside the wallet was not recovered. Eberhard is believed to be a transient in Fountain, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Eberhard has been charged with home invasion robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $360,000.