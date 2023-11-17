Police: Victim, suspect dead after shooting at hospital in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police say they are investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord Friday and that there are multiple victims.

Update 6:47 p.m. EST Nov. 17: All patients at New Hampshire Hospital are safe, Homeland Security said, according to WFXT. There is no active threat to the public.

The suspect entered the lobby around 3:30 p.m., according to the news outlet.

Authorities in a news conference Friday evening said the suspect shot one person. A state trooper assigned to the hospital immediately responded. The trooper shot and killed the suspect. The entire shooting incident was contained in the hospital’s lobby.

The victim was transported to the Concord Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The name has not been released due to next of kin notification. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Authorities say the bomb squad is investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area.

“Thank you to the State Police Officers who responded to the scene so quickly,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “My thoughts are with the victim, their family, and the Concord community.”

Update 5:37 p.m. EST Nov. 17: New Hampshire Homeland Security said in a statement on Facebook that the incident occurred in the front lot of New Hampshire Hospital.

“All patients are safe and there is no active threat to the public. The scene remains active while authorities investigate a suspicious vehicle. Please avoid the area at this time.”

Authorities are investigating a suspicious vehicle on the hospital campus, according to WFXT.

Update 5 p.m. EST Nov. 17: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed in a statement, according to WFXT, that the scene remains active and the hospital has been cleared.

This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. (1/2) — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) November 17, 2023

Update 4:47 p.m. EST Nov. 17: New Hampshire Homeland Security on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed that the situation at the New Hampshire Hospital has been contained and that the suspect is dead.

No further details have been released.

The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased. pic.twitter.com/fYGDgLxcOG — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023

Original story: The extent of the injuries of the exact number of victims has not been released, WFXT reported.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, according to The Associated Press.

Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims.



Additional updates will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/PSsZNrDZWb — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 17, 2023

New Hampshire Homeland Security on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that they are aware of the situation.

11-17-2023: We are aware of the situation unfolding at the New Hampshire Hospital. Police are on scene and responding. Additional updates will be made available. pic.twitter.com/G3iL9l6kHD — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023





