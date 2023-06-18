Police: Ray Lewis III, son of pro football Hall of Famer, died from suspected overdose

Ray Lewis III File photo: Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son, Ray Lewis III share a moment in 2013. The younger Lewis died Wednesday in Central Florida of a suspected overdose. He was 28. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Ray Lewis III, the son of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, died from an overdose, according to a police report.

According to the Casselberry Police Department, Lewis III, 28, died Wednesday after officers were called to a Central Florida home and found him unconscious in a bedroom. ESPN reported Saturday.

A person in the residence was attempting CPR on Lewis when an officer arrived, according to the cable sports network.

According to a police report, Lewis was not breathing. Friends told police he had been “acting strange” but it was unclear if he had been using drugs or alcohol, USA Today reported. According to the police report, one friend was screaming, “He needs Narcan!”

The officer administered the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone using Narcan, WFTV reported, citing the police report.

“The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident,” police said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

Lewis III played high school football at Lake Mary Preparatory School in Central Florida, according to WFTV. His younger brother, Rashaan Lewis, posted about his sibling’s death in an Instagram story, according to ESPN.

At Lake Mary Prep, Lewis III was a running back who gained 5,283 yards and scored 53 touchdowns in three seasons, USA Today reported.

He played on the practice squad at his father’s college alma mater, the University of Miami. He eventually transferred to Coastal Carolina and then to Virginia Union, according to the newspaper.

At Coastal Carolina, Lewis played 12 games at cornerback with 19 tackles, ESPN reported. At Virginia Union he made 37 tackles in 2017, according to USA Today.

While at Coastal Carolina, Lewis III was accused of criminal sexual conduct after the 2016 season but the charges were later dropped, Sports Illustrated reported.

Lewis III's father, Ray Lewis, was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.








