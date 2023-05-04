Police: Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 1 injured in stabbings near UC Davis A person has been arrested after two people were killed and another was injured after stabbings within days of each other near the University of California Davis campus. (Juanmonino/Getty Images)

DAVIS, Calif. — A person has been arrested after two people were killed and another was injured after stabbings within days of each other near the University of California Davis campus.

In a news conference Thursday, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel announced that a person of interest in three stabbings was arrested for two counts of homicide and a count of attempted homicide.

On Facebook, Davis Police Department said on Wednesday after 3 p.m., their dispatch center and TIP hotline received a call about a person matching the description of the suspect. The callers said that the person was seen in Sycamore Park and seen around surrounding areas. Officers went to the area and the person was found at Pine Lane and Colby Drive, near where the second stabbing took place.

Officers agreed that the person was “a very close match to the suspect.” That person was identified by police as Carlos Dominguez, 21.

Dominguez was a student at UC Davis until last week, according to KCRA.

Dominguez was found with a large fixed-blade knife, police said. He was taken to the police department for questioning. He was interviewed, and evidence was collected including the clothes he was wearing.

Dominguez was booked Thursday morning just after 1 a.m., police say. It was based on a weapons violation charge for the knife he had.

Based on information and evidence so far, Dominguez has been arrested around 1 p.m. and charged with two counts of murder for David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm; and a count of attempted murder for Kimberlee Guillory, police said. She is recovering from her injuries.

“This is remarkable,” said Davis Police Chief, Darren Pytel in the news release, “and our community should be proud of everyone who stepped up. I do believe they, and all the law enforcement personnel, especially the members of the Davis Police Department, who were involved in this investigation along the way, may have saved more lives.”

The first death was reported last Thursday when David Henry Breaux, 50, was found on a bench, according to The Associated Press. On Saturday, a second victim was found and identified as Karim Abou Najm. On Monday, a homeless woman in her 60s was found stabbed.

The stabbings occurred in Davis, California which is about 15 miles west of Sacramento, according to the AP. There are about 67,000 residents in the city and 13,000 students who live at UC Davis.