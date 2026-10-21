‘Power Rangers’ actress Amy Jo Johnson was on plane with Donnie Wahlberg when it ran off runway

The former Power Rangers star was aboard a plane that skidded off a runway at a Las Vegas airport on Sunday.

Actress Amy Jo Johnson said she was happy to be safe after she was among the passengers on Donnie Wahlberg’s private plane that skidded off a runway on Sunday at an airport in Las Vegas.

Johnson, 56, the original Pink Power Ranger in the 1990s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” called the aborted takeoff the culmination of “an eventful weekend” in a caption to an Instagram carousel on Monday, People reported.

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“Watching the incredible @donniewahlberg and his mates crush it in their last (New Kids on the Block residency) show in Vegas. And then surviving a very hairy plane situation,” Johnson wrote. “But we did. And I’m grateful and very happy to be alive!”

Johnson and Wahlberg were among eight people on board a Dassault Falcon 50 bound for Toronto when the pilot aborted a takeoff and skidded off the runway at Harry Reid International Airport, People reported.

“You rock Amy Jo! So thankful for you, and for my buddy Matt! So very blessed!” Wahlberg commented on Johnson’s post, Us Magazine reported.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident occurred at 11 a.m. PT. The small plane skidded off a runway and crashed into a fence.

[ Donnie Wahlberg OK after private plane skids off runway, hits fence at Las Vegas airport ]

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport also confirmed the incident with a post on X.

Wahlberg addressed the incident in a video he posted to Instagram on Sunday.

“We’re all OK. I’m OK. We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air, and ran out of runway -- and the runway is way over there,” the “Boston Blue” actor said. “I’m just going to tell you, these pilots saved our lives, and God covered us, because I’m not sure how many fences we avoided, but we didn’t avoid the last one.”

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