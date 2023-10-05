Powerball: Jackpot soars to $1.4B

Powerball: The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.4 billion when no one selected all six numbers on Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

After 11 weeks and 33 drawings, there is still no jackpot winner in Powerball. The estimated prize jumped to $1.4 billion after no one matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball on Wednesday.

The numbers selected for the grand prize were 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 2X.

The next drawing is Saturday.

Jackpot rolls over, rises to $1.4B

Update 12:16 a.m. EDT Oct. 5: The Powerball jackpot continued to rise, climbing to $1.4 billion after no one matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball. For Saturday’s drawing, the estimated value could become the second-largest in the promotion’s history.

If someone wins the big prize on Saturday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $643.7 million before taxes.

Solo tickets in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas matched all five white numbers and were worth $2 million each because the winners played the Power Play multiplier.

Winning tickets were also sold that brought the winners $1 million apiece. There were two sold in California and Texas, and one each in Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania, lottery officials said.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.4 billion (estimated) – Oct. 7, 2023 drawing.

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington

March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia

April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio

July 19 — $1.08 billion — California

Original report: The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a grand prize worth $1.08 billion. Monday night’s drawing was the 32nd since the last winner.

“A billion-dollar Powerball jackpot attracts a lot of new players to the game, and we anticipate the majority of ticket sales for tonight’s drawing will occur this afternoon and evening,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said in a statement. “Whether it’s your first time buying a ticket or you’re a frequent player, please remember to sign your ticket and reach out to your local lottery if you win the jackpot. Your local lottery will continue to be the best resource for information on how to claim a prize.”

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.