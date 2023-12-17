Powerball: Jackpot climbs to $543 million

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, with no one matching all six numbers on Saturday night. Monday’s drawing will be for $543 million.

The numbers selected were 3-9-10-20-62 and the red Powerball was 25. The multiplier was 3X.

Two tickets -- one in New Jersey and one in Wisconsin -- matched five numbers for a $1 million payday.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $272.2 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023

Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington).

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia).

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio).

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California).

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California).

Three of Powerball’s top 10 jackpots have been won during 2023.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.