Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $760M jackpot

Powerball

Powerball: The final Powerball jackpot drawing for 2023 was worth an estimated $760 million. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The final Powerball drawing of 2023 was held Saturday night, and players are hoping they will hold the ticket that will bring a $760 million payday.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn were 10-11-26-27-34 and the Powerball was 7. The multiplier was 4X.

Saturday’s drawing was for the sixth-largest amount in the promotion’s history. It was also the fourth Powerball jackpot to top $700 million in 2023, lottery officials said in a news release. If no one wins Saturday, the jackpot will move into the top five among all Powerball jackpots. Nos. 1 through 4 topped $1 billion, with a record $2.04 billion ticket sold on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since Oct. 11. That was when a winning ticket was sold in California and was worth $1.765 billion.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $383.6 million before applicable taxes, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $760 million (estimated) – Dec. 30, 2023.
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023

  • Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington).
  • March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia).
  • April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio).
  • July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California).
  • Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California).
Latest trending news:
On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!