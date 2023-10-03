Powerball: No winner; jackpot rises to $1.2B

Powerball: People flocked to lottery outlets to fill out tickets in hopes of winning the $1.04 billion jackpot that was drawn on Monday night. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot has now entered the top three in the promotion’s history. There were no grand prize winners on Monday night, sending the estimated jackpot to $1.2 billion.

The numbers selected Monday for the grand prize were 12-26-27-43-47 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

Jackpot rises to $1.2 billion, third all-time in Powerball history

Update 11:59 p.m. EDT Oct. 2: For the 32nd consecutive drawing, there was no grand prize winner on Monday night. That means Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated $1.2 billion -- the third-largest in the promotion’s history.

For the first time in Powerball history, back-to-back jackpots topped $1 billion; the last one, for $1.08 billion, was sold in July. There has been no winner since that July 19 drawing.

If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $551.7 million before taxes.

While there was not a grand prize winner, individual tickets worth $2 million were sold in New York and South Carolina. The winners matched five numbers and had the 2X multipliers.

There were two tickets worth $1 million; one was sold in Delaware and the other was bought in Michigan. The winners matched five numbers but did not have the Powerball number.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.2 billion (estimated) – Oct. 4, 2023 drawing.

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington

March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia

April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio

July 19 — $1.08 billion — California

Original report: The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a grand prize worth $1.08 billion. Monday night’s drawing was the 32nd since the last winner.

If someone wins the big prize on Monday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $478.2 million before taxes.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

