Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough settle legal dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s will, trust

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough come to agreement in case

On Tuesday, lawyers for Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, announced that the two had reached a settlement in a legal dispute over the will of Lisa Marie Presley, Presley’s daughter and Keough’s mother.

While the details of the settlement remained under seal, attorneys for both of the women say their clients are satisfied with the results, according to The New York Times.

Presley brought the case after Lisa Marie Presley died in January at age 54. According to court papers, Priscilla Presley challenged a 2016 amendment to the trust – called the Promenade Trust – left by Elvis Presley that removed Priscilla and the family’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees. The amendment was purportedly approved by Lisa Marie Presley.

The amendment named Keough and her brother, Benjamin Keough, as co-trustees in the event of Lisa Marie’s death.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020. Presley asked the court to name her as trustee.

In the petition, lawyers argued that the amendment was not valid because Priscilla Presley had not been notified of the change while Lisa Marie was alive.

In addition, Presley questioned Lisa Marie’s signature which was “inconsistent” with her usual signature, the suit claimed.

“The family is happy, unified, together, and is excited for the future,” Ronson J. Shamoun, a lawyer for Ms. Presley said after the hearing.

Justin B. Gold, one of Ms. Keough’s lawyers, said only that “Riley is content” with the outcome, People reported.

According to the Times, Presley and Keough agreed that Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s fourth husband, will serve as the guardian in charge of dealing with the legal affairs of the pair’s minor children, Finley and Harper Lockwood, who are both beneficiaries of the trust along with Keough.