Pygmy hippo at San Diego-area wildlife center is world’s oldest ‘in managed care’

Hannah Shirley, a pygmy hippo, has lived at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for 23 years.

Officials at a Southern California wildlife center celebrated a significant milestone on May 25, as a pygmy hippopotamus housed at the facility now holds the title of the world’s oldest in managed care.

According to the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, Hannah Shirley surpassed the previous record of 51 years, 6 months, 2 days on Sunday. It is a big milestone for an animal that typically lives 30 to 59 years in the wild.

“Every day with Hannah Shirley is a gift,” Autumn Welch, the center’s wildlife operations manager, told KNSD. “Her playful spirit, resilience and sweet personality make her a truly special ambassador for her species -- and a symbol of how excellent care can help animals thrive far beyond what’s expected.”

Hannah was born on Nov. 22, 1973, and is recognized in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Regional Studbook, which tracks all pygmy hippos living in managed care worldwide.

She has lived at the Ramona Wildlife Center for 23 years.

Hannah Shirley was rescued in 2002 after being found in a private backyard in Escondido, California. Her daily routine includes “spa-like” back rubs, sprinkler showers and her favorite food.

“Anyone who meets Hannah falls in love with her,” Angela Hernandez-Cusick, the facility’s wildlife rehabilitation supervisor, told KNSD. “Her free spirit captures the joy of working with wildlife -- we’re lucky to care for such a special species.”

