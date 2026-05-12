QB Craig Morton, who led Cowboys, Broncos to Super Bowl, dies at 83

The 18-year NFL veteran quarterback, shown throwing a pass during Super Bowl XII, died on May 9. He started Super Bowls for the Cowboys and Broncos and died at the age of 83.

Craig Morton, who quarterbacked the Dallas Cowboys to their first Super Bowl and later took Denver to its first Super Bowl against his former team, died on May 9. He was 83.

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According to his family, the 18-year NFL veteran died in Mill Valley, California, USA Today reported. No cause of death was given.

Morton was the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl with two different teams, according to The Associated Press. The other three were Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Tom Brady; they would each win a Super Bowl as a starter, while Morton earned a championship ring as a backup.

Morton, who starred collegiately at California, was the Cowboys’ first-round pick (and fifth overall) in the 1965 NFL draft. He started only five games during his first four seasons as he backed up Don Meredith, The Dallas Morning News reported.

But he spent 10 seasons in Dallas and led the Cowboys to Super Bowl V after becoming a starter. Dallas would lose 16-13 to the Baltimore Colts in a turnover-plagued game known as the “Blooper Bowl.”

We are saddened to learn of Craig’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.



🔗: https://t.co/CHMJNby7oS pic.twitter.com/KHqHolsuYl — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 11, 2026

He lost his starting job to Roger Staubach midway through the 1971 season and watched from the bench as the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl, topping the Miami Dolphins 24-3.

Morton started 15 games in 1972 when Staubach was injured, but lost his job when Staubach returned for hte playoffs.

Morton asked for a trade and was dealt to the New York Giants in 1974, USA Today reported.

He moved to Denver in 1977 and led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl berth, ironically against the Cowboys. Dallas would win the game, 27-10, as the Cowboys defense forced eight turnovers. Morton threw four interceptions in the game.

Still, it was a banner season for Morton, who was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, The Denver Post reported.

“He was our leader that year that we went 12-2, the first year he came to Denver,” Denver teammate Steve Foley told the newspaper. “It was a magical season. He was just tough as nails.”

Morton was hurt throughout the playoffs and had been in the hospital before the AFC Championship Game, when the Broncos beat the Oakland Raiders 20-17 to reach their first Super Bowl.

“I don’t know how he even suited up,” Foley told the Post. “He was black and blue and yellow all over his hip. … Man, he came out and had a great game. He was just tough.

“And what a gem of a guy. Oh, yeah. He had the best heart.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of #BroncosROF quarterback Craig Morton, who died on Saturday at the age of 83.



Morton quarterbacked the Broncos from 1977-82 and led the team to its first playoff appearance and Super Bowl berth (XII vs. Dallas) in the 1977 season.



📰 »… pic.twitter.com/3hpZT1vDss — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 11, 2026

Four years later, Morton enjoyed his best season statistically under new coach Dan Reeves, the AP reported. During the 1981 season, Morton threw for career highs of 3,195 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Morton, who spent six seasons in Denver, was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988. His 41 regular-season wins remain the third most in Broncos history, according to USA Today.

He retired after the strike-shortened 1982 season, finishing his career with 27,908 passing yards, 183 touchdowns and 187 interceptions.

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