Rachel Morin: Woman found dead on Maryland trail believed to be missing 37-year-old

Rachel Morin: Authorities believe a body found on a popular hiking trail is that of the missing 37-year-old woman.

BEL AIR, Md. — A body found on a popular hiking trail in Maryland is believed to be that of a missing 37-year-old woman, authorities said.

Rachel Morin was last seen at around 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday, when she went for a walk on the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, WBAL-TV reported. Morin’s boyfriend reported her as missing at about 11:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday when she did not return home, according to the television station.

Authorities “firmly believe” the body found on the trail was Morin, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“We’re here to follow up on what I think our entire community knows, sadly, what is a homicide along the Ma and Pa Trail here just outside the town limits here in Bel Air that happened sometime early this morning or today,” Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said during a news conference on Sunday.

Gahler said the woman’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for formal identification, The Sun reported. An autopsy will determine the woman’s cause and manner of death, the sheriff said.

“While we firmly believe this is the body of Rachel Morin, that final determination, that final say, belongs with the medical examiner, and that has not happened yet,” said Gahler, who said authorities have opened a homicide investigation.

“There’s days when I absolutely love being the sheriff of Harford County, and this is not one of those days,” Gahler told reporters.

Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, told authorities that her car was at the parking lot at the Williams Street trailhead, WBAL reported. Authorities found the vehicle and it is being processed for evidence, according to the television station.

In a Facebook post, Tobin said he loved Morin, according to WBFF-TV.

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her. Let the family and I grieve,” Tobin wrote, the television station reported. “Yes, I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.”

The sheriff’s office has not identified any possible suspects, The Sun reported. They have not determined whether Morin was targeted.

A GoFundMe page created by Morin’s sister said she had five children. The campaign has a goal of $25,000, and as of 10 p.m. on Sunday had raised over $17,000 in contributions.