Raging bull scatters rugby team during pregame warm-ups

Rugby run: Rugby players in France were forced to flee when a bull got loose from its handlers and thundered around the field. (Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

PERPIGNAN, France — Rugby players in France were forced to flee on Friday when a bull escaped from a pre-match parade and bolted across the field.

The raging bull broke free from its handlers before a Super League match between the Catalans Dragons and reigning champion St Helens, The Guardian reported.

The animals was on parade at the Stade Gilbert Brutus field in Perpignan, France to highlight the quality of beef in the Pyrénées-Orientales region of France, according to the newspaper.

WOW!!



The new warm up at @DragonsOfficiel have really been spiced up at home this season!!!#Bullsintown #SkyRL pic.twitter.com/IwYM2xqYT5 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) May 5, 2023

In videos posted to social media, the bull can be seen dragging his handler for a few yards, Reuters reported. The man let go and the bull thundered across the field, causing Dragons players, who were warming up before their match, to flee the area.

Some of the players jumped over advertising signs and into the crowd to avoid the belligerent bovine.

After about 30 seconds, handlers were able to corral the bull after the animal slowed down, The Guardian reported.

Bernard Guasch, who owns the Catalans franchise, also owns a local meat-processing plant, according to the newspaper.

There were no injuries, officials said.

Catalans won 24-12, rallying from a 12-point deficit early in the first half, CNN reported.

“It was a bizarre start to the match,” Dragons head coach Steve McNamara told reporters after the match.