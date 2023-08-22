Rapper Gunplay arrested on domestic violence, child abuse charges for brandishing rifle

Gunplay arrested FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES, CA - Gunplay attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET/Getty Images for BET)

The rapper Gunplay was arrested Sunday in Miami on charges of domestic violence and child abuse, according to The Miami Herald.

Gunplay, whose given name is Richard Morales, faced a $17,500 bond, according to the Herald.

Morales was arrested Sunday after his wife told police he put the end of an AK-47 assault weapon on her chest while she held their 6-month-old daughter, TMZ reported.

According to his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, Morales was intoxicated and loudly playing video games. She said she told him she was afraid he would wake up the baby. He grew angry, she said, and threw cups and a liquor bottle at her as she was holding the infant. He then pointed the gun at them, she said.

Morales faces charges of domestic violence-battery, domestic violence-false imprisonment and domestic violence-child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to the arrest report, Morales denied all the accusations.

Morales is known for the Rick Ross-led hip-hop group Triple C’s, which stands for Carol City Cartel. He also stars on the reality show “Love & Hip Hop Miami” on VH1.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales took to Instagram on Sunday to say she and the baby are safe and to describe her side of the incident.

“I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling [while] playing [Call of Duty],” she wrote. “He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast.”