Rapper Jack Harlow surprises kids, adults with 1,000 pairs of New Balance Shoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Jack Harlow continues to give back to his Kentucky hometown.

The Louisville native surprised a group of children and adults on Tuesday, handing out 1,000 pairs of New Balance shoes donated by the Jack Harlow Foundation, WLKY-TV reported.

The six-time Grammy Award nominee handed out the shoes at Metro United Way in Louisville.

“Jack Harlow Foundation and New Balance collaborating to bless Louisville’s community with 1,000 pairs of shoes is just beautiful,” Harlow said in a statement, according to WAVE-TV. “I’m grateful to be able to make this happen and appreciate Metro United Way for being our event partner. This Louisville community means everything to me.”

The recipients were invited to pick up their shoes, but none of them knew that Harlow would be there in person, according to the television station.

In addition to his singing, Harlow made his acting debut in May in the remake of the 1992 movie, “White Men Can’t Jump,” according to IMDb.com.

Harlow was in his home state as part of his “No Place Like Home” concert series, WDRB-TV reported.

Harlow, his foundation and New Balance partnered to provide shoes to children and adults from Maryhurst, Sowing Seeds with Faith, St. John’s Center, UpLouisville and Metro United Way.

“I’ve been waiting to do this for a long time, I grew up wearing New Balance, in high school I got picked on for wearing New Balance,” Harlow said to the crowd, according to the television station. “I’m really proud to be able to do this with Metro United Way and my foundation.”

It is not the first time Harlow has helped out his hometown. In addition to Metro United Way, he has made large donations to Louisville organizations including Amped, Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy and Louisville Urban League, WAVE reported.

Harlow is halfway through his tour through six Kentucky cities outside of Louisville, according to WLKY. He has already performed in Owensboro, Covington and Pikeville, with three shows left, the television station reported.

He has been collecting donations at each of his shows to benefit local non-profits, WLKY reported.

