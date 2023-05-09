Rapper Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday denied Tory Lanez’s bid for a new trial, six months after the rapper was convicted of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the foot nearly three years ago.

Lanez, 30, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December on three charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion -- whose legal name is Megan Pete -- at a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020, KTTV reported.

Lanez was convicted on Dec. 23, 2022, of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, according to KTLA.

The rapper had called the case a “miscarriage of justice” and argued that Judge David Herriford made numerous errors during the trial, Billboard reported.

“The court erred on numerous questions of law in allowing the People to introduce this post, depriving defendant of a fair trial,” Lanez’s lawyers wrote according to the magazine. “The only acceptable remedy for this miscarriage of justice is a new trial.”

Prosecutors later called the claims “unsupported” and asked the judge to uphold the verdict.

“The defendant’s brief is replete with colorful rhetoric and conclusory statements, but it lacks substance,” prosecutors wrote, according to Rolling Stone. “Despite being nearly 80 pages long, the defendant has failed to cite a single instance of error in the trial court.”

The judge sided with the prosecution on Tuesday, clearing the way for Lanez to be sentenced, according to the music news website. He faces up to 22 years in prison and possible deportation to his native Canada, CNN reported.

As Lanez was being escorted back to jail, he reportedly turned to Herriford and said, “Please don’t ruin my life, sir,” KTTV reported.

