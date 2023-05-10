Rave on: ‘PBGV’ Buddy Holly wins 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Best in Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Janice Hayes and Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group, wins Best in Show at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Oh boy - Buddy Holly has won the day at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, the first time a “PBGV” has won the prestigious title.

“PBGV” stands for petit basset griffon Vendéen and Buddy Holly was named for the rock ‘n’ roll icon, The Associated Press reported.

The breed is a rabbit hunter and Buddy beat six other finalists to take home the trophy.

“I never thought a PBGV would do this,” Buddy Holly’s handler and co-owner Janice Hayes said. “Buddy Holly is the epitome of a dog show. Nothing bothers him.”

Tuesday’s competition was Hayes’ third try to bring home a trophy for a dog she showed. She said she dreamed of the moment since she was 9 years old and watched the dog show with her dad.

Buddy Holly, whose full name is CH Soletrader Buddy Holly, rose to the top, beating last year’s runner-up Winston, the French bulldog, for Best in Show, The New York Times reported.

After Buddy is done with all his appearances, he has a big job to do.

Hayes said he gets to go back to being a normal dog and having time with “his girlfriends,” she told the Times.

Rummie, a Pekingese, came in second after winning the Toy group, the AP and the Times reported. Buddy Holly also beat the Frenchie named Winston, representing the Non-Sporting group; Cider, the English setter and winner of the Sporting Group; Trouble, an American Staffordshire terrier and winner of the Terrier group; Ribbon, an Australian shepherd and winner of the Herding Group; and Monty, a giant schnauzer and winner of the Working group.

Another dog that was in the spotlight made its breed’s debut at the dog show.

Lepshi is a bracco Italiano and Tuesday’s show was the first time the breed was included in the competition.

One of Lepshi’s owners has made a name outside of the dog show ring — he has a career in music and is an actor.

147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano (co-owned by Tim McGraw) wins Best New Breed at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Lepshi is co-owned by country singer and star of “1883,” Tim McGraw, the AP reported.

The dog won his breed with handler Ryan Wolfe saying that the 6-year-old dog is “a wonderful ambassador for the breed” and that “he loves everybody.”

The breed owned by McGraw and his wife, singer and co-star Faith Hill have been center stage before with one of them, named Stromboli, howling in a video from 2020 as their singing daughter hit high notes, the AP reported.



