Rave on: ‘PBGV’ Buddy Holly wins 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Oh boy - Buddy Holly has won the day at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, the first time a “PBGV” has won the prestigious title.
“PBGV” stands for petit basset griffon Vendéen and Buddy Holly was named for the rock ‘n’ roll icon, The Associated Press reported.
The breed is a rabbit hunter and Buddy beat six other finalists to take home the trophy.
“I never thought a PBGV would do this,” Buddy Holly’s handler and co-owner Janice Hayes said. “Buddy Holly is the epitome of a dog show. Nothing bothers him.”
Tuesday’s competition was Hayes’ third try to bring home a trophy for a dog she showed. She said she dreamed of the moment since she was 9 years old and watched the dog show with her dad.
Buddy Holly, whose full name is CH Soletrader Buddy Holly, rose to the top, beating last year’s runner-up Winston, the French bulldog, for Best in Show, The New York Times reported.
After Buddy is done with all his appearances, he has a big job to do.
Hayes said he gets to go back to being a normal dog and having time with “his girlfriends,” she told the Times.
Rummie, a Pekingese, came in second after winning the Toy group, the AP and the Times reported. Buddy Holly also beat the Frenchie named Winston, representing the Non-Sporting group; Cider, the English setter and winner of the Sporting Group; Trouble, an American Staffordshire terrier and winner of the Terrier group; Ribbon, an Australian shepherd and winner of the Herding Group; and Monty, a giant schnauzer and winner of the Working group.
Another dog that was in the spotlight made its breed’s debut at the dog show.
Lepshi is a bracco Italiano and Tuesday’s show was the first time the breed was included in the competition.
One of Lepshi’s owners has made a name outside of the dog show ring — he has a career in music and is an actor.
Lepshi is co-owned by country singer and star of “1883,” Tim McGraw, the AP reported.
The dog won his breed with handler Ryan Wolfe saying that the 6-year-old dog is “a wonderful ambassador for the breed” and that “he loves everybody.”
The breed owned by McGraw and his wife, singer and co-star Faith Hill have been center stage before with one of them, named Stromboli, howling in a video from 2020 as their singing daughter hit high notes, the AP reported.