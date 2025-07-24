Recall alert: 110K cases of Rich’s Ice Cream recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Rich’s Ice Cream has recalled nearly 110,300 cases of ice cream bars because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration has classified the recall as a Class II recall, which is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The following products have been recalled:

  • Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar (85000)
  • Strawberry Shortcake Bar (85050)
  • Rich Bar (85155)
  • Crumbled Cookie Bar (85200)
  • Orange Cream Bar (86010)
  • Fudge Frenzy Bar (86210)
  • Cotton Candy Twirl Bar (86260)
  • Savagely Sour Blue Raspberry Bar (86265)
  • Savagely Sour Cherry Bar (86266)
  • Cool Watermelon Bar (86270)

All of the recalled ice cream treats came on sticks and were individually packaged in multi-pack boxes and had lot numbers 24351 through 25156.

They were sold in California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Arizona, Alabama, Illinois, Missouri, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Iowa, South Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Nevada, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Nassau, Bahamas.

The recall was initiated on June 27, with the FDA classifying it on July 17.

