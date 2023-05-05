Recall alert: 121K twin bunk beds recalled due to fall, impact hazards The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that around 121,000 Walker Edison Furniture twin bunk beds are being recalled. (Consumer Product Safety Commission/Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that around 121,000 Walker Edison Furniture twin bunk beds are being recalled.

The bunk beds are being recalled because the wooden slats that are built to support the bunk beds can break, leading to fall and impact hazards, the CPSC said.

The recall involved Walker Edison Furniture Twin over Twin Bunk Beds. CPSC said they were sold in a variety of colors and finished. Each of the bunk bed models has a ladder on the side.

The furniture was also made in Brazil, CPSC said.

The bunk beds have the following model numbers:

Model Name Description BWSTOTBL Solid Wood Bunk Bed - Black BWSTOTBL- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Black BWSTOTCH Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - Cherry BWSTOTCH- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Cherry BWSTOTES Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - Espresso BWSTOTES- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Espresso BWSTOTGY Solid Wood Bunk Bed - Gray BWSTOTGY- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Gray BWSTOTHY Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed - Honey BWSTOTHY- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Honey BWSTOTNL Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed - Natural BWSTOTNL- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - Natural BWSTOTWH Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed - White BWSTOTWH- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed - White

14 incidents have been reported about the slats of the bunk beds breaking including one with minor injuries, CPSC said. These bunk beds were sold online at Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from Feb. 2010 through Feb. 2022. They cost between $206 and $389.

CPSC recommends consumers stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture for a free repair kit that will have about 12 wooden slates along with directions inside. The company is also reaching out to some purchasers directly.

