Recall alert: 133K biometric gun safes recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 133,300 gun safes. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 133,700 biometric safes.

The CPSC said the recall affects two types of safes: the Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe.

They are both made of black steel and are used to store not only guns but also valuables.

The Sanctuary safe is 10 inches high by 14 inches wide and 10 inches deep and can hold about two guns. The Sports Afield one is 55 inches high, 12 inches wide and 11 inches deep and can store four guns.

Owners should not use the biometric feature, remove the batteries, and instead use the key to lock the safes.

The Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safes were sold at Costco and other stores for between $75 and $100 while the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safes were sold at firearm and sporting goods stores for $500 to $600.

Both types were on the market from July 2020 through November 2023.

SA Consumer Products will provide a free repair kit, the CPSC said.

For more information, call the company at 855-215-5822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also email the company or visit SA’s website.

©2024 Cox Media Group