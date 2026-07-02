Recall alert: 13K air conditioners recalled

Air conditioner
Recall alert Air conditioners have been recalled in the middle of a dangerous heatwave. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

While much of the country is in the middle of a dangerous heat wave, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 13,514 air conditioners.

Read more trending news ]

The agency said the recall affects Amana Window-Room-Air-Conditioners and Through the Wall air conditioners or heat pumps.

The appliances’ heating element may stay energized durign a ground fault, even if it is turned off, posing a risk of burn injuries and fire.

Most of the air conditioners are installed in hotels, apartment buildings and commercial locations, the CPSC said.

The following models are being recalled:

Through the Wall

  • PBH113J35AA (heat pump)
  • PBH093J35AA (heat pump)
  • PBH073J35AA (heat pump)
  • PBE123J35AA (air conditioner)
  • PBE093J35AA (air conditioner)

Window-Room-Air-Conditioners (WRAC)

  • AH183J35AA (heat pump)
  • AH123J35AA (heat pump)
  • AH093J35AA (heat pump)
  • AE183J35AA (air conditioner)
  • AE123J35AA (air conditioner)
  • AE093J35AA (air conditioner)

They were sold through direct sales and via heating and cooling dealers nationwide from April 2025 to December 2025 for between $850 and $1,500.

If you have the recalled appliances, you should stop using them and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing for a refund.

You will have to provide contact information, cut the device’s cord and upload a photo of the damaged cord along with a photo of the serial number to get the refund.

For more information, call 855-812-8989 or visit the company’s website.

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"