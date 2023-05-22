Recall alert: 15,000 pounds of deli meat recalled over undeclared ingredient

Deli meat recalled More than 15,000 pounds of deli meat products produced in Canada has been recalled due to the possible presence of an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Sofina Foods, a Canada-based company, announced on Friday a recall of ready-to-eat mortadella, a type of sausage.

The product may contain tree nuts, specifically pistachios, according to the recall notice, that were not listed on the product label.

The products being recalled have a Canada establishment number “224″ on the case box and were shipped to distribution centers in California, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. The mortadella was used in retail delis and food service.

According to the recall notice, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

The products being recalled are:

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170418, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170418.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170560, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 AU 02, and lot code BE170560.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170422, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170422.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170668, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 08 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date 2023 AU 08, and lot code BE170668.

