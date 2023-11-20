Recall alert: 155K BMWs recalled over camshaft timing bolts

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 155,000 BMW vehicles. (vesilvio/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 155,600 BMWs after it was found that camshaft timing bolts may loosen.

>> Read more trending news

The NHTSA said the aluminum bolts that hold the variable camshaft timing adjustment, VANOS, unit can become loose and possibly break, causing the vehicle’s engine to stall.

The following makes and models are subject to recall:

2010-2012 1 Series Coupe

2010-2012 1 Series Convertible

2010-2012 3 Series Sedan

2010-2012 3 Series Convertible

2010-2011 3 Series Sportswagon

2010-2011 3 Series Coupe

2010-2011 5 Series Sedan

2010-2011 X3 xDrive 28i

2010-2011 X3 xDrive 30i

2010-2011 X5 xDrive 30i

2010-2011 Z4 sDrive 30i

Dealers will replace the VANOS bolts for free. Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters alerting them of the defect after Dec. 12, while a second letter will be sent once the repairs are available, the NHTSA said.

If you would like to reach out to BMW directly, you can contact the company at 800-525-7417.

©2023 Cox Media Group