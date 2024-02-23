Recall alert: 21K infant mattresses recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 21,000 infant mattresses. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 21,000 infant mattresses.

The mattresses “violate multiple provisions” of federal safety regulations for crib mattresses, the CPSC said.

They also are missing warning labels.

The CPSC said that the recalled mattresses pose a suffocation hazard.

Spring Spirit mattresses were sold exclusively on Amazon (ASIN B086X5RKRZ) for about $40, the CPSC said.

It is a trifold mattress with a bamboo print that was made from August 2022 through July 2022. “Spring Spirit” is printed on a tag, while batch number 230315US and the manufacturing date are printed on a tag on the opposite side of the mattress.

Owners should stop using the mattresses immediately and destroy them. Contact Biloban for a full refund and to find out how to dispose of it.

For more information, email Biloban.

The Biloban mattresses are white with “Biloban” and gray stars printed on the top, while the bottom of the mattress is gray, the CPSC said.

They were made from August 2022 through July 2023 and sold on Amazon (ASIN B09WMP2BS3).

“Biloban” is printed on a hangtag while batch number 2304US and the manufacture date are on a tag that is stapled to the mattress cover.

Owners should stop using the mattresses immediately and destroy them. Contact Biloban for a full refund and to find out how to dispose of it.

For more information, email Biloban.

The CPSC announced the recall of 1,200 Magik & Kover pack-and-play mattresses.

They are waterproof and have a white mattress cover with “CertiPUR-US” printed on a tag inside the cover. Batch number 221002US and the manufacture date are printed on the back of the tag. “STANDARD 100″ is printed on a second tag.

The mattresses were made from August 2022 through July 2023 and were sold exclusively on Amazon for about $40.

Owners should stop using and destroy the recalled mattresses. They should also contact Magik & Kover to receive a refund and directions on how to properly dispose of the mattress.

For more information, contact Magik & Kover by email.

