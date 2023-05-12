Recall alert: 235K cabinets recalled, can fall from wall

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of kitchen cabinets that can fall from the walls. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 235,000 kitchen wall cabinets.

The cabinets can detach from the wall, posing an impact hazard, the CPSC said in a news release.

The following cabinets were part of the recall:

Brand Model number Continental Cabinets CBKW3018 CBKW3030 CBKW3036 CBKW3612 CBKW3630 CBKW3636 Hampton Bay KW3015 KW3018 KW3030 KW3036 KW3612 KW3630 KW3636

The numbers can be found on the cabinet’s packaging or purchase receipt. They have a stamp on the back of the cabinet that reads “BP300 KW1″ or “BP300 KW2,” the CPSC said.

Since the codes are on the back of the cabinets and can’t be seen once installed, American Woodmark will provide a free repair kit for any recalled cabinet models that were purchased from February 2022 to March 2023. The kit will include brackets, screws and aesthetic covers.

They were sold in a variety of colors including white, brown, gray and natural wood, in several sizes from 30 to 36 inches wide and 12 to 36 inches high, and retailed for between $80 and $265 depending on the model.

The cabinets were sold at retailers such as Ace Hardware, Allied Building Stores, Cimarron Lumber Supply, Do it Best, House Hasson Hardware, HD Supply, True Value and Wurth Wood Group nationwide.

They were also sold at Home Depot stores online and in the following states and territories:

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Virgin Islands (U.S.)

Vermont

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

For more information, you can contact American Woodmark at 888-273-7896 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or reach out to Continental Cabinetry online or Hampton Bay on that company’s website.

American Woodmark is also reaching out directly to known purchasers, the CPSC reported.

