Recall alert: 271K Chevy Malibus recalled for rearview camera issue

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 271,770 Chevrolet Malibus.

Chevrolet has recalled 271,770 vehicles over an issue with the rearview camera.

Some 2023 to 2025 Chevy Malibus were recalled because the camera screen may show a distorted or blank image, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to correct the issue.

Owners will get letters in the mail alerting them to the problem after May 18, the agency said.

For more information, call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020. The company’s internal recall number is N262551720.

The vehicle identification numbers can be searched on NHTSA.gov.

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