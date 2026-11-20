FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 314,000 Toyotas because of a problem with the front passenger air bag inflator.

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The agency said the inflator may rupture and send sharp metal fragments flying, hitting anyone in the car, causing serious injuries or even death.

The following vehicles with Takata front passenger air bag inflators are being recalled:

2002-2010 Lexus SC430

2011 Lexus IS250

2017 Lexus GX460

2003-2008 Toyota Corolla

2005-2006 Toyota Tundra

2005-2007 Toyota Sequoia

2016-2017 Toyota 4Runner

The inflators may be original or replacement parts from a prior recall.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace either the air bag inflator or air bag assembly at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be notified of their vehicle’s recall by letter after Dec. 28, but they can contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall numbers are 26TB25, 26TA25, 26LB11, and 26LA11.

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