Recall alert: 331K Jeeps recalled, rear springs can detach while moving

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 331,000 Jeeps.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, have announced the recall of more than 331,000 Jeeps.

The NHTSA said that the rear coil springs in some 2022-2023 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2023 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee L were not installed correctly, allowing them to come out of position while the SUV is moving.

About 13% of Jeeps models from that time period, or 331,401, are part of the recall, the NHTSA said.

SUVs that are not part of the recall were built after the timeframe where the springs were installed incorrectly or have an air suspension system, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will inspect and repair the rear coil spring assemblies if needed free of charge.

Owners will be alerted to the recall in late July, but they can also contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403.

