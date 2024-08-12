Recall alert: 33K Toyotas recalled over weight capacity designations

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 33,800 Toyotas over an issue with the vehicles’ maximum weight capacities.
The NHTSA said that the label on the vehicles that says how much they can carry may have the wrong information on them. The amount listed on the label may be too high and could increase the risk of a crash.
The following vehicles are part of the recall:
- 2023 GR Supra
- 2024 4 Runner
- 2024 Corolla
- 2024 Grand Highlander
- 2024 Grand Highlander Hybrid
- 2024 Land Cruiser Hybrid
- 2024 Tacoma
- 2024 Tacoma Hybrid
- 2023-2024 BZ4X
- 2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid
- 2023-2024 GR Corolla
- 2023-2024 GR86
- 2023-2024 Highlander
- 2023-2024 Highlander Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Prius
- 2023-2024 Prius Prime
- 2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Tundra
- 2023-2024 Tundra Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Venza Hybrid
- 2023-2025 Crown
- 2025 Camry Hybrid
The vehicles have Gulf States Toyota accessories.
The fix for the issue is simple. Recalled vehicles will get a new label from GST for free after Sept. 16. You can also call GST directly at 800-444-1074. The internal recall number is 24R2.
