Recall alert: 39K severe weather doorglass inserts recalled

We’re about a month away from hurricane season and the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 39,000 severe weather doorglass inserts because they can become separated from the door and become a risk of injury or property damage.
The inserts were sold under ODL, Western Reflections and Kenyon’s Glass brands and were made between May 1, 2022 and Dec. 6, 2022, the CPSC said. the date codes can be found on the bottom corners of the doors.
The inserts were installed in completed doors under the Jeld-Wen brand and sold at Home Depot and Lowes, as well as Zabitat.com from May 2022 through February 2023 for between $1,200 and $2,500.
They have the following model numbers:
|Store
|Model number
|Home Depot
|958012
|958045
|Lowes
|2570445
|940039
|940040
|940041
|940042
|940043
|940044
|940045
|940072
|940073
|940074
|940075
|940078
|940079
|940080
|940081
|940117
|940119
|940122
|940123
|940124
|949935
|1076439
|1076440
|1076442
Owners of the recalled doorglass are being told to contact OLD to arrange for a free repair. The company can be reached by phone at 800-221-2839, email or online.
