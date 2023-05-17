Recall alert: 40,000 pounds of BBQ pork sold at Walmart and Aldi recalled

Pork products recalled Approximately 40,763 pounds of raw, boneless pork products sold at Walmart and Aldi are being recalled because they did not go through the necessary inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The pork products were imported from Canada and processed into microwaveable barbecue pork dishes. The pork was sold nationwide.

The recalled pork dishes include:

Park Street Deli SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce, 16-oz. plastic packages:

Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23

Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23

Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23

Park Street Deli HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce, 16-oz. plastic packages:

Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23

Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23

Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23

Marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS, 16-oz. plastic packages:

Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23

Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23

Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23

According to the recall notice, if you purchased these items from Aldi or Walmart, you can check if they are part of the recall by looking for the establishment number “EST. 4800″ inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or negative reactions associated with consuming these products.

The FDA recommends consumers return the products to the store where they were purchased or dispose of them.

Consumers can email Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com.

