Recall alert: 413K Volvo vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

Detail of Volvo car
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Volvo has announced the recall of more than 413,000 vehicles. (BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Volvo has recalled more than 413,000 vehicles over an issue with the rearview camera.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the camera may not display when the vehicle is in reverse.

Dealers will update the software for free.

The following vehicles are being recalled:

2021-2025

  • XC40

2022

  • V90

2022-2025

  • S90
  • V90CC
  • C40
  • XC60

2023-2025

  • S60
  • V60
  • V60CC
  • XC90

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive letters in the mail after June 24, NHTSA said.

For more information, contact Volvo at 800-458-1552. The company’s internal Safety Standard number is 111, “Rear Visibility.”

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!