Recall alert: 469K juicers recalled due to laceration, ingestion hazards

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 469,000 juicers. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Empower Brands have announced the recall of more than 469,000 self-cleaning juicers.

The recall affects two models of the PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers — SHL96 and SHL90-SC — which can break during use, hitting the users and posing a laceration hazard. They can also leave shavings in the juice, posing an ingestion hazard.

The appliances are countertop sized made of stainless steel and have a built-in automatic shut-off. The PowerXL logo is on the front.

UPC number 7-52356-83067-0 can be found on the bottom of the SHL96 or in the case of the SHL90-SC juicer, 7-52356-83138-7 can be found on the back.

The SHL90-SC was sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide. The SHL96 was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Target, Walmart, T.J. Maxx, Amazon and other stores nationwide, CPSC reported.

They were on the shelves from September 2020 through August 2022, retailing for between $65 and $100.

About 469,000 juicers were sold in the U.S. and another 10,900 were sold in Canada.

Owners are being told to stop using them immediately and to contact Empower Brands for a full refund, according to the CPSC.

You can contact the company by phone at 866-606-2441 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. You can also reach Empower Brands via email.

For more information, including filing a claim and checking to see if your juicer qualifies, visit the recall’s website.





