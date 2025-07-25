Recall alert: 634K mini fridges recalled after fires cause more than $700K in property damages

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 634,000 mini refrigerators because they can short-circuit and cause a fire.

There have been at least 26 reports of the minifridges smoking, overheating and catching fire with property damages of more than $700,000, the CPSC said.

The recall involves Frigidaire mini fridges, made by Curtis International.

The following models and serial numbers are part of the recall:

EFMIS129 (without the letter B or C) with serial numbers A2001 to A2308.

EFMIS137 with serial numbers A2001 to A2312

EFMIS149 with serial numbers A2001 to A2308

EFMIS175 with serial numbers A2001 to A2310

They were sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide and online by both Walmart and Amazon from January 2020 to December 2023 for between $36 and $40.

If you have the recalled minifridges, unplug them, cut the power cord and write “Recall” using a permanent marker on the front door, then dispose of them following local and state regulations.

For more information, contact Curtis International by phone at 888-727-0198 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

