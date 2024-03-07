Recall alert: 63K infant swings recalled due to suffocation risk

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of 63,100 baby swings. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 63,100 infant swings.

The CPSC said the Jool Baby Nova Baby Infant Swings “pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees.” The swings violate the agency’s infant sleep products rules and other regulations.

The swings were made from June 2022 through September 2023 and are gray, about 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches tall.

They have a round aluminum base and a metal seat frame that holds a cloth seat that has restraints. The swing has a music player and a canopy with hanging moon, cloud and star toys.

“Jool Baby” is on the base and “NOVA” is on the seat label.

If you have the swing, you’re being told not to use it for your baby and contact the company for a repair kit. You will have to register the swing by uploading a photo of the warning label to the company’s recall website.

The repair kit will include a new seat with updated warnings, new toys and a new remote control.

For more information, you can call Jool Baby at 888-788-5665 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Friday. You can also reach the company by email or online.

