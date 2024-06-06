Recall alert: 68,500 Kawasaki mower motors recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of Kawasaki engines used in several brands of mowers. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 68,500 Kawasaki engines that are used in tractors and mowers sold under the name brands such as Cub Cadet, John Deere and Kubota among others.

The CPSC said the engines can overheat and could burn a user.

The following 2021 to 2023 model-year engines are part of the recall:

FJ400D

FS600V

FS651V

FX691V

FX730V

FX801V

FX850V

FXT00V

The model and serial number are found on the engine fan housing.

Kawasaki has listed all the serial numbers that are part of the recall on the company’s website.

The following brands and models have the recalled motors.

Bad Boy Mowers

Rebel BRB54FX850

Rebel BRB6135KA

Rebel BRB61FX850

Rebel BRB7235KA

Revolt BRV54FX850

Revolt BRV61FX850

Rogue BRG5435KA

Rogue BRG6135KA

Rogue BRG61RD35KA

Rogue BRG72RD35KA

BigDog

Stout MP

Bobcat

ZT6000

ZT6100

ZT7000

Cub Cadet

ZTX-6

Hustler

FasTrak SDX

John Deere

Z760R (mower)

Gator TX 4x2 (utility vehicle)

Gator TS 4x2 (utility vehicle model)

X350R

X350

X354

X370

Kubota

Z726XKW

For more information, you can call Kawasaki at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

