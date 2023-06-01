Recall alert: 85K cordless, brushless hedge trimmers recalled due to laceration hazard The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Chervon North America announced the recall of more than 85,000 cordless and brushless hedge trimmers. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission/The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Chervon North America have announced the recall of more than 85,000 cordless, brushless hedge trimmers.

The recall affects EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers that were manufactured before March 30, 2019.

The hedge trimmers have a gray, black and green housing; a yellow, 24-inch dual-action steel blade; a black loop handle with a green switch trigger in the front and a rear switch trigger.

Thirty-four people nationwide have reported that the trimmers started unexpectedly, including eight incidents in which people had to get stitches, according to the CPSC.

The HT2410 was sold at home improvement and hardware stores, and to distributors across the county and online at acehardware.com, acmetools.com and homedepot.com. They were sold from September 2017 through March 2020 for about $150 to $200.

About 85,000 were sold in the U.S. and another 4,000 were sold in Canada.

Owners should stop using the trimmers and contact Chervon for a free rear trigger switch repair, according to CPSC.

You can contact Chervon North America at 800-492-0777 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Saturday and Sunday. You can also reach Chervon North America by email.

For more information, you can visit the company’s recall website.

