Recall alert: 94K Hyundais recalled because of seat issue

FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled more than 94,622 vehicles because the power seat motors can overheat.

Hyundai recalled 94,622 vehicles because the front power seat motors could overheat if the control switch got stuck.

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The stuck switch can cause a fire while the vehicles are being driven or parked, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects some 2015 and 2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017 to 2020 Genesis G80s.

If you have one of the recalled Hyundais, you should park it outside and away from other vehicles or buildings until it is fixed.

A repair is under development.

Owners will receive a letter in the mail, expected after Dec. 7, alerting them to the issue.

You can contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 or Genesis at 844-340-9741. Hyundai’s internal recall number is 308, while the number for Genesis is 035G.

You can also search the vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.

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