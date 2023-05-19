Recall alert: Around 456K PowerXL waffle makers recalled after reported burn injuries The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that around 456,000 Power XL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers have been recalled. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission /The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that around 456,000 Power XL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers have been recalled.

Empower Brands is recalling the waffle makers after they received 44 reports of incidents that include 34 burn injuries with three needing medical attention, CPSC said.

The PowerXL Model l ESWM02 (five-inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven-inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers are involved in the recall. The model numbers as well as the date codes are on the power cord tag. The waffle makers were in 11 colors - black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam, and sage, according to CPSC.

The waffle makers were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s, Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club, and other home retailers. CPSC said the waffle makers were also sold online for QVC, Kohls, and Walmart. The waffle makers were sold between July 2021 and Oct. 2022 for about $30 to $60.

If you own one of the recalled waffle maker models, Empower Brands recommends you stop using them and contact them to get a free latch adaptor part as well as some instructions to fix it.

To contact Empower Brands, you can call them at 866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email them at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com, or visit Empower Brand’s website.

